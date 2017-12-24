Water main break in Frankenmuth - WNEM TV 5

Water main break in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, MI (WNEM) -

The Frankenmuth Police Department reported a water main broke on late Sunday morning.

The broken water main is located on Parker Street, between East Genesee Street and East School Street.

Department of Public Works crews have been notified and are heading to the scene.

