Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on M-15.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on M-15 and Atkins Road on Sunday, Dec. 24 at 1:42 p.m.

It had not started snowing before the crash, but snowfall began steadily after the accident, said the Sheriff Glen Skrent.

Skrent said a northbound 2010 Dodge Caravan on Atkins Road stopped for the stop sign but went into the intersection.

The Dodge Caravan was hit by a 2017 Dodge Ram truck that was south-eastbound on M-15.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan, a 69-year-old man from Vassar, died at the scene.

The 69-year-old was the only person in the van.

There were four people in the Dodge truck.

The driver of the truck, a 46-year-old man from Lapeer, and his passengers were taken by MMR to St. Mary's in Saginaw for non-life threating injuries.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office was assisted by MMR, Vassar Police Department, and the Vassar Fire Department.

