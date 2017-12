During the holiday many people like travel to see family and for pet owners that often means bringing them along for the ride.

But one woman's visit to Mid-Michigan has taken a turn for the worst as her best friend has gone missing.

Sadly she's running out of time before she needs to go back to work

“Shelby, come on pretty girl let’s go home, come on,” said Rachel Venable.

Those are the desperate pleas of Venable. She is looking for her missing dog named Shelby.

“She’s my best friend and I know she’s scared,” Venable said. “It’s the holiday season, there’s going to be a lot of traffic. I don’t want her to get hit by a car, heaven forbid or something like that.”

Venable and her sister traveled with their dog from Baltimore to visit family over the holidays.

They dropped Shelby off at a friend’s house so they could go to a Memorial Service downstate.

That’s when the nightmare began.

She somehow escaped from the backyard and is lost in an area she’s unfamiliar with that's more than 600 miles away from home.

To make matters worse, the clock is ticking on finding Shelby because Venable needs to go back to Baltimore in a few short days.

Shelby was last seen in Fordney Park in Saginaw, but because she’s been missing for more than 24 hours it’s hard to say where she could be now.

But if you do see her, shelter volunteer Michelle Sawyer has some important tips to follow.

“I don’t care how fast you run, you’re not going catch a dog if they don’t want to be caught, so don’t chase her,” Sawyer said. “I have dogs of my own and I know if I lost one of my dogs I would be frantic and I would want people to come out and try to help me too.”

Venable said her worst fear is leaving Michigan without Shelby, but everyone’s help has returned some of her Christmas spirit.

“I’m extremely thankful for everyone that’s put their efforts together and I’m hoping she’ll turn up,” Venable said.

If you see Shelby, contact the Saginaw County Animal Care and Control Facebook page. They won’t have anyone answering the phones until Tuesday.

