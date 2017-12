With all the different traditions during the holiday season, one that many Mid-Michiganders have is going to church on Christmas Eve.

It's a chance for churches to teach the true meaning of Christmas.

Singing, dancing, and holiday cheer filled the pews of St. Lorenz Church in Frankenmuth during their annual Christmas Eve worship service.

“It means a lot to come back every year and again focus on the reason for this season or Jesus,” said Riley Kaiser, the son of Pastor Joel Kaiser.

Riley said the church’s Christmas Eve service is a tradition he loves to be a part of.

“It’s a great time for everyone to get together,” Riley said.

The service started off with a sing-a-long led by Pastor Kaiser, then the Girls of Grace took over the stage with a praise dance performance.

After the dancing and singing was over, kids from the church came to the stage for Christmas story time.

This was meant to teach them about the true meaning of Christmas.

“Allow them to come to church and see the Christmas story in a way that relates to their family,” said Andrew Kaiser, another son of Pastor Kaiser.

Andrew said today’s service was a fun way to spread holiday cheer to the families in the area.

“By having our family help with that service, I think that is why we can cater to that,” Andrew said.

The Christmas Eve service isn’t the last of the holiday events for the church.

There will be a Christmas day worship starting at 9 a.m. at St. Lorenz Church.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.