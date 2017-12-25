It's time to turn our attention from snow to cold weather

The snow is tapering off, but a few flurries won't be out of the question as we head toward tomorrow. Unlike what we saw today, don't expect the snow to be as heavy. This is significant because that means travel will be a lot better moving forward. Now we'll move from worrying about snow showers to worrying about frigid temperatures.

Current Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Roscommon County until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Snow showers wind down this evening. Even with the heavier snow exiting, a few flurries will manage to linger overnight. Cloud cover will also breaking up moving forward which will allow temperatures to drop like a rock. Lows overnight will drop into the low single digits. To see how chilly it is in your neighborhood, check out our Current Temperatures Map. When you factor in the winds out of the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph, it will feel more like temperatures are 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

Tuesday

A flurry or two will be possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies. Everyone will manage to forget the snow when they walk outside and feel the late December chill. Highs will barely reach the upper single digits. Winds will be out of the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. When you combine the temperatures with the winds, it will feel more like it is 5 to 10 degrees below zero. It will be important to bring the pets inside to keep them warm. If it is too cold for you, it's too cold for them.

Midweek

No major storms are on the horizon, just brutally cold weather. Highs will slowly return to the teens with temperatures starting the day in the single digits. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and early Thursday before the clouds fill in on Thursday. Some snow will be possible late Thursday, but nothing compared to what we saw over the weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.