Winter Weather Advisories issued along I-69 for Christmas Day

After a fairly quiet start to the weekend on Saturday, snow returned on Christmas Eve in Mid-Michigan, providing many folks some last minute insurance for a white Christmas. That snow led to many slick areas around the area last evening and roads are still covered in many areas this morning.

In addition to slick spots lingering from yesterday's snow, we have the chance for more snow today, but this will be in the form of lake-effect snow. And some of those lake-effect snow showers could lead to a few snow squalls, especially in areas from I-69 and southward.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee from 10 AM to 7 PM Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for Roscommon County until 7 AM Tuesday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

If you're headed out early today, during the times of the traditional morning commutes, snow should be on the lighter side. However, if you're planning on traveling closer to 9-10 AM and onward into the afternoon and evening, especially in those advisory counties, prepare for some extra time.

Lake-effect snow showers will be passing through from time to time through your Christmas Day, but it's in those advisory counties near I-69 and areas southward toward I-94 that we have the chance for a few snow squalls.

These snow squalls will have the chance to produce near white out conditions, and localized accumulations up to 1-2". Those accumulations will not cover the entire area with the scattered nature of lake-effect snow.

It's worth noting that plenty of areas in West Michigan and the lake-effect snow belts of northwest lower Michigan will be dealing with lake-effect snow too, so be sure to travel cautiously if traveling west today.

With a westerly wind gusting to around 30 miles per hour or greater at times, we'll also have the chance for some blowing and drifting on the roads.

As if the blowing and drifting snow wasn't enough from that wind, bitterly cold wind chills will be settling in as well. Temperatures on their own today will be cold, peaking around the upper teens and low 20s near lunchtime, before falling into the lower teens this evening. Add in the wind, and we'll have plenty of areas feeling below zero later on today.

Snow will begin to taper off later on this evening, but we won't be able to get rid of the cold. Actual temperatures fall into the low single numbers to possibly below zero overnight and with the westerly wind sticking around, we'll have the possibility of wind chill values reaching 10-15 degrees below zero.

We may have some wind chill advisories issued at some point today. If those are issued, we'll definitely let you know about them. If you're going to be outside later this evening, of course dress warmly, and make sure your furry friends are taken care of as well.

