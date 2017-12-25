Bitterly cold wind chills return tonight

As we approached Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, most of the weather focus was on snow, whether it was for travel or white Christmas purposes. Lost in the shuffle of the snow talk a bit has been the cold air that is set to return to the area this week.

After reaching the low 30s on Saturday, Sunday's highs crashed into the 20s and we're only getting colder as we head into this week.

Below, you can see the temperature trend for the next five days. These temperatures use Saginaw for a reference point.

Note: Image not visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

After temperatures peak in the upper teens and lower 20s near lunchtime on Christmas Day, we'll likely be stuck in the single numbers for most areas on Tuesday. Things don't get much better for the rest of the week either as we stay in the teens through Saturday.

Our temperatures on their own will be on the chilly side today, with wind chills already starting in the single numbers, but we'll see locations already falling below zero in the wind chill department by the evening hours with wind gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour or greater at times.

With lows falling into the single numbers tonight and winds sticking around, wind chills are expected to fall into the -10 to -15 range at times, going into Tuesday and Wednesday morning. With wind chill values this cold, we may see some Wind Chill Advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

So when does improvement arrive? It appears that we'll improve a bit on Thursday. Of course, with temperatures this cold, don't expect that improvement to be substantial. You can expect us to trade in some readings around 10 to 15 below zero for readings around zero or just above for much of Thursday.

Looking ahead, it doesn't appear there is much relief from the colder than average temperatures from days 8 to 14 in the forecast. The Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 Day Outlook has most of lower Michigan in a 60% chance for below normal temperatures through January 7th.

We have that map pictured at the bottom of this article.

Note: Image not visible on mobile app. Best viewed on desktop.

Keep in mind though, high temperatures this time of year average around 30 degrees, so this doesn't necessarily mean teens every single day. Just don't expect any major warm ups in the near term.

