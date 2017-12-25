Boil water advisory in city of Flint

A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Flint due to a water main break.

Some residents could be experiencing low or no water pressure at all.

Officials said they are taking steps to repair the break, but as a precaution, Flint’s Director of Public Works, Rob Bincsik, has issued a boil filtered water advisory.

This in effect for people living near Avon and 8th Street, bordered on the south by I-69, north by Court Street, west by Lapeer Road, and east by Gilkey Creek.

The city advises to bring filtered water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using

The city of Flint will give an update when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.