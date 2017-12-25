Santa goes water skiing on Virginia river

Santa Claus is famous for dashing through the snow in his one-horse open sleigh, but on a cold Christmas eve afternoon by the Potomac river, the jolly globetrotter showed his fans he was no slouch on the water either.

Santa and his elves, on Sunday, Dec. 24 donned their water skis and zipped up and down the Alexandria waterfront, on the outskirts of Washington D.C., in an annual tradition that dates back to 1986.

An accompanying cast of characters that included the green-faced Grinch, did back flips in the freezing waters and flung handfuls of candy into the crowd, drawing "oohs" and "aahs" from adults and children alike.

The spectacle lasted for roughly 45 minutes, giving Santa enough time to dry out and prepare for his real job later that evening - sliding down chimneys to deliver gifts to little boys and girls around the world.

Copyright 2017 CBS. All rights reserved.