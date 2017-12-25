Detroit museums offering free activities between holidays - WNEM TV 5

Detroit museums offering free activities between holidays

Posted By Stephen Borowy
DETROIT (AP) -

The Detroit Historical Museum and Dossin Great Lakes Museum are offering free things to do for families between the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

From Tuesday through Sunday, programming at both museums includes daily movie screenings. The historical museum, in the Midtown area, is showing "Detroit Remember When: Motor City Memories and Hometown Traditions" and "Detroit Remember When: Made in the Motor City."

The Dossin, located on Belle Isle, is playing "The Christmas Tree Ship" and "More Bob-Lo Memories."

The historical museum offers a social media history hunt and holiday craft-making. On Sunday, it's also hosting Noon Year's Eve, in which kids and their families can make a noisemaker, write a time-capsule letter and ring in the "noon year."

The museums are operated by the Detroit Historical Society.

