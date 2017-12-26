Advisories over, but cold lingers

After many folks wished for one as we got closer and closer to the holiday, we ended up getting our white Christmas, even if it was last minute for some. But now that Christmas has passed, the focus turns to the cold temperatures and the bitterly cold wind chills that have moved in for this week.

Today & Tonight

Don't expect much improvement in the wind chill through your Tuesday, with actual temperatures largely stuck in the single numbers with wind chills staying below zero all day long. Winds will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour in most areas, gusting to around 20 miles per hour at times.

The snow showers are expected to stay to our west for today, and we should see some sun along the way too. We'll have plenty of sunshine along the way, hopefully taking some of the sting off the colder temperatures.

Later on tonight, any cloud cover will fade like last night which will allow temperatures to tumble once again. Overnight lows will fall to around 0, if not below that mark, with wind chills around the same territory as this morning.

With similar values expected, more wind chill advisories in at least parts of the region are certainly fair game. As always, as soon as those are issued, we'll let you know about them.

If you're headed out today, stay warm and if you're going out shopping or just enjoying another day off, have fun!

