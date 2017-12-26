It's been awhile since we've had high temps this cold

We're no strangers to the cold in the state of Michigan, but we're starting to hear even some winter lovers cry uncle.

Cold air started to take hold on Christmas Eve and we've gotten even colder for our Tuesday. The first Wind Chill Advisories of the season were issued by the National Weather Service last night and this morning, with readings -10 to -20 to start the day.

While cold snaps like this aren't totally uncommon during the winter months, the actual temperatures on the thermometer this afternoon for our daily high will be some of the coldest we've seen in quite some time.

In the image below, you can see expected high temperatures across the state of Michigan for today. We have numerous readings in the single numbers, with even highs below zero expected in parts of the Upper Peninsula.

Focusing on the Saginaw and Flint area, the forecast high this afternoon is in the single digits, near 8-9° in both locations. Wind chills this cold, we deal with plenty during the cold months. But actual temperatures this cold? It's been awhile.

So just how long has it been? After I took some time looking into the numbers, it's been 1,041 days since we've last seen a high temperature stuck in the single numbers. To be more specific on that date, it would be February 19th, 2015.

As is usually the case when looking at numbers like these, curiosity killed the meteorologist, so I did even more digging. The winter of 2014-2015 was the winter that followed the bitterly cold winter of 2013-2014, or better known as the year with the polar vortex madness.

That winter was good for the 5th coldest on record in Flint and 7th coldest in Saginaw. The winter of 2014-2015 when we last saw highs in the single digits? Cold, but not quite as harsh. Flint checked in with the 17th coldest winter on record that year, with Saginaw's checking in outside of the top 20.

But even though the winter as a whole wasn't as significant as the year before temperature wise, there was one interesting piece of information. February 2015 actually checked in as the coldest on record in the Saginaw and Flint area, with an average temp of just above 11 degrees in both areas for the month.

If that number makes you cringe, just take a quick moment and remember February 2017, a February where we reached the 60s late in the month and a month that was good for the warmest February on record in Saginaw and 2nd warmest in Flint.

One last piece of info, just in case your curious. Below are the record-low high temperatures for December 26th in Saginaw and Flint. It will be a close call, we'll keep you posted!

Saginaw: 8° (1925)

Flint: 8° (1993)

