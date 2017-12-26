Crews investigating Christmas Eve. fire in Saginaw Twp

Crews are investigating a fire that broke out at an apartment complex.

The fire happened at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24 in Saginaw Township.

Police said the fire started in one resident’s kitchen area on the second floor of the Fox Glen Apartments.

Many people evacuated the building after residents knocked on the doors of their neighbors.

The Saginaw Township Fire Department said no one was hurt and the fire was put out in about 15 minutes.

