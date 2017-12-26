Garage fire causes power outage in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

Garage fire causes power outage in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A garage fire that caused a power outage in Bay County has been extinguished.

The fire happened on Dec. 26, on State Park Drive just north of Wheeler Road.

Initial reports suggest the fire caused a power outage, but crews turned the power off as a safety precaution.

“The garage is a total loss as well as all the content that was inside the garage,” said Bangor Township Fire Chief Rob Glen. “Good news everyone that was home is safe including the dogs and they can rebuild their garage.”

The Bangor Township Fire Department closed the road for a few hours but opened the road at about 8 a.m.

The fire department is still investigating the incident.

