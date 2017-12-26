Water main break in the city of Owosso

Owosso residents may be experiencing low water pressure in their faucets as a water main broke on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 8:45 a.m. the city of Owosso learned about the water main break.

The broken main is on Tracy Street, south of Stewart Street.

The city said the broken main may affect those in the 800 and 900 block of Tracey St.

The city estimates water to be restored at about 3:30 p.m.

Residents may experience low water pressure during this time.

While city crew are working, residents may lose all water pressure as crews are trying to isolate the leak by turning off the main water valves.

Once repairs are made, homeowners may notice their water is a reddish, brown, or cloudy color with some hissing from the faucet.

Homeowners should run their water faucets to get rid of the air bubbles and discolored water until their water is clear.

The discoloration comes from iron in ground sources and treatment chemicals that coat the inside of the pipes.

The city advises residents to not wash their clothes until the water runs clear from their faucets.

