Snowmobile, car crash leaves man in critical condition

The Flint Police Department is investigating a critical crash involving a snowmobiler and a car.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 11:51 a.m. on Curry and Woodrow Avenue.

The police department’s investigation shows a snowmobile, driven by 51-year-old Michael Danek, was northbound on Curry Street.

Another vehicle was eastbound on Woodrow Avenue and collided with the snowmobiler at the intersection.

Police said speed is believed to be a factor, but they are not sure if alcohol and drugs are factors as well.

Danek was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The family has been notified.

The police department is still investigating this crash.

If you have any information about this crash, police are asking you to call Officer McLeod at (810) 237-6811.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.