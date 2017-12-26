Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Season is extended - WNEM TV 5

Salvation Army's Red Kettle Season is extended

GENESEE COUNTY, MI

The Red Kettle Season has been extended through Dec. 29 at all Kroger stores.

Salvation Army said it is extending the season by four days because of closing locations and a shortage of bell ringers. 

The organization said this has been the toughest season in 36 years and that the programs and services could be reduced for the coming year if their goal is not met.

Funds from the Red Kettle Season go toward summer camps, feeding, and health-related programs.

The bell ringers across Genesee County have been working since Nov. 10 and are currently at 67 percent of the $800,000 goal.

