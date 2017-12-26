Local shelter needs help with repairs to keep families warm

As temperatures fall dangerously low, a Mid-Michigan shelter needs your help tonight to keep families warm these next few weeks.

The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission in Bay City is in need of more than $100,000 worth of repairs.

“That would be disastrous,” said Rachel Miller.

Miller calls the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City home and the shelter is facing the possibility of losing its heat.

That’s because administrators here tell us the outdated pipes could fail at any time.

If that happens the shelter that Miller depends on would lose heat.

“It would just be horrible,” Miller said.

Now the organization is trying to replace these pipes in an effort to keep the heat on.

“We have an urgent issue,” said Marcia Reeves, the Rescue Mission spokesperson.

So far the Rescue Mission has raised $33,000 to upgrade their system and they’ve used that money to install some new piping, but they said they still have a long way to go.

“Anything that’s donated from now until Dec. 31 will be matched by Labadie Auto,” Reeves said.

Reeves said Labadie Auto is doing its part to help out. Reeves said Labadie will match up to $15,000 in donations received between now and the end of the year.

That’s a potential of $30,000 to go towards repair costs that sit at $125,000 to replace the pipes.

“We don’t want our guests stressed about whether or not the doors will be open tomorrow because of pipes failing,” Reeves said. “So our goal is to just continue to provide that hope and care without any breaks in the system.”

For her part, Miller said herself, along with everyone at the shelter, can’t afford a break in the heating system.

“We’re all depending on the support of people around we fell on hard times,” Miller said. “I have no idea what I’d do if I didn’t have the shelter.”



