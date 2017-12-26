New police chief sworn in at Spaulding Twp PD

After a year-long search, a Saginaw County community is finally getting a new police chief.

The community is working to grow and keep a stable police presence so families feel safe.

Major changes are coming to the Spaulding Township’s new police chief.

On the morning of Dec. 26, Allen Rabideau was sworn in as the township’s new police chief.

Rabideau was the former police chief of St. Charles and he’s also a Saginaw native.

“I did 20 years with the city of Saginaw and I actually was born on York Drive in the city, so not too far away,” Rabideau said.

Now he will be focusing his attention on getting the Spaulding Police Department back up and running again.

The department was dissolved last spring due to personnel issues, but they are looking to hire an officer if the budget allows it.

“If it’s approved, we’ll definitely go out there and get a qualified candidate absolutely,” Rabideau said.

Ed Masters is the Spaulding Township Supervisor. He said he is relieved that they found the right person to fill the position.

“To find Allen and get Allen for the money we could afford, we’re just super excited,” Masters said.

The Saginaw Sheriff’s Department will continue to partner with Spaulding Township to assist them when they need help.

