Mejier recalls apple products for Listeria concerns

Meijer is recalling three apple products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Fresh Pak Inc. of Detroit, where Meijer gets their supply of apples, recalled sliced apple products from their supplier Jack Brown.

These are the affected products:

Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad - 10 oz.

Meijer Sharable Waldorf Salad - 16 oz.

Meijer Fresh Cranberry Apple Stuffing Starter - 18.9 oz.

The affected products have a sell by day range of Dec. 17 to Dec. 21.

The FDA says Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail, or elderly people, and other with weakened immune systems, including animals.

Customers who have purchased these products should stop using them and return them to the nearest Meijer for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about the recall can contact Mejier’s consumer contact information at 1 (800) 543-3704.

