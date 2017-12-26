Homeless man gets help enduring the harsh winter

When the weather gets this cold those who struggle the most are the hundreds of homeless individuals here in Mid-Michigan.

With wind chills well below zero, frostbite and even hypothermia can form in just minutes.

“It’s hard. Real hard,” said Arthur Stephenson.

That’s how Stephenson describes spending a night in the cold.

Stephenson is homeless.

As many of us slept in our warm beds last night, Stephenson was outside in an alley dealing with temperatures at about zero.

But it turns out he got a little help.

“Last night Bay City cops put me in their station so I could get warm,” Stephenson said.

TV5 spoke with Stephenson at the Salvation Army in Bay City.

“We will find somewhere for him to go,” said Sharon Pennell, a social worker for the Salvation Army.

Pennell said she’ll make sure Stephenson will have a place to stay tonight.

“I’ll sleep a little better tonight knowing that someone else is not freezing,” Pennell said.

While some people are forced to brave the elements others are doing it by choice.

“I need to hook up to wifi today,” said Caroline Huizar.

TV5 found Huizar standing outside at the library, using wifi from City Markey just across the street.

“I need to get in contact with my family so that was pretty important,” Huizar said.

Important enough to endure bone-chilling air, but Huizar said it’s not too bad out here.

“Really the only thing that’s cold on me is you know my hands obviously from a lot of texting and then my face because of the wind,” Huizar said. “Other than that I’m not even cold.”

Huizar only stayed out for a half hour or so before heading to her home.

She has a luxury that Stephenson would give anything for especially this time of year.

“It would be nice,” Stephenson said. “It would be real nice.”

