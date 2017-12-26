21-year-old charged in fatal Hay Twp shooting

A suspect in the Hay Township shooting that has been charged with three counts.

Tre Alan Friend, a 21-year-old man from Beaverton, was charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

Friend was arraigned on Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the 80th District Court of Gladwin with a bond set at $1 million.

The fatal shooting happened on Friday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. on Hay Road in Hay Township.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot being fired and one person being shot.

The deputies’ investigation shows Friend got into an argument with another man which escalated into the shooting.

The investigation is still ongoing.

