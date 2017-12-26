Ex-trooper charged had other Taser misconduct

Michigan State Police tried but failed to suspend a trooper for his use of a stun gun months before he fired a Taser at a Detroit teenager who died.

Records released to The Associated Press show state police wanted to suspend Mark Bessner for 10 days for firing his Taser at a handcuffed man who was fleeing in 2016. But an arbitrator ruled in Bessner's favor.

>>Read more: $1 million bond set for ex-cop in Detroit teen's death<<

In 2014, Bessner fired his Taser at another suspect who was also handcuffed. Records show he agreed to a five-day suspension, but four days were eventually dropped. It apparently was Bessner's first case of misconduct.

Bessner now is charged with second-degree murder. In August, 15-year-old Damon Grimes crashed an all-terrain vehicle in Detroit and died after he was struck by a Taser.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.