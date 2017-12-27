STARS to hold town meeting about potential route changes

The year is almost over, but a local transportation system is already moving forward with plans for 2018.

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday night where they're expected to talk about potential changes to new routes and ask where the next route should go.

STARS currently offer nine routes across the city since changes were made back in August.

However, STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said it took input in October and plans to make tweaks to current routes that could take effect as soon as Sunday.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Saginaw City Hall.

STARS will provide free rides home for people who live in the service area.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.