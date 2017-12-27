Caring for your pet in the bitter cold

Many people assume their pets are OK outside in the winter, especially if they have big coats of fur to keep them warm.

However, when temperatures drop well-below freezing they’re at risk.

"Pets can get frostbite, particularly on their ears and on their nose. And if they're smaller pets or short-haired pets they can actually get hypothermia where their body temperature drops…and both of those are very dangerous," said John Dinon, director of the Ingham County Animal Control.

If you do plan on keeping your pets outside in the cold temps, it's important they have a place to get out of the wind and stay dry.

For this, a dog house does the trick - just make sure to put straw bedding inside.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.