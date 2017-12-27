Holiday return rush, bargain hunting underway for savvy shoppers

The annual post-Christmas retail rush is underway as savvy shoppers head to the stores for bargain prices.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly two-thirds of Americans made at least one return during the 2016 holiday season.

Similar numbers are expected this time around.

“I was really expecting it to be a lot busier. Pajamas didn’t fit so we had to make a quick exchange and got something else. It was really quite easy!” said Karen Vargas, who was shopping at Meijer in Saginaw.

If you’re not making returns there was still plenty of reasons to go to the store. You know what they say, “it’s never too early to start shopping for next year.”

“Wrapping paper, bows, and stuff for New Years. Everything. All kinds of stuff 50 percent off!” said Donna Jacobitch, who was shopping for deals.

Jacobitch said she put that post-Christmas relaxation time on hold to cash in on some good deals.

“I found a skirt - all kinds of stuff - and I’m getting ready to get some other Christmas stuff,” she said.

It’s something many do the day after Christmas to stock up for next year.

While the sales are good, Gretchen Comstock of Vassar said she’ll sit this one out because her stock pile is good for another year.

“I stocked up last year so I’m pretty good for this year,” she said.

It's a sad reality, but the holiday gifts that you plan on returning have a good chance of ending up in a landfill.

Returned merchandise adds about $5 billion pounds of trash to landfills every year, according to Optoro, a firm that helps retailers manage returns.

Americans return about $380 billion worth of goods every year, with $90 billion of that during holidays.

However, only about half of returns make their way back to the shelves. The others are often damaged or their boxes are open.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.