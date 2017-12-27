Bitter cold rolls on...

It wasn't hard to figure out yesterday what the big weather story was going to be around Mid-Michigan. Wind chills started that day around 10 to 20 degrees below zero, leading to some advisories being issued by the NWS.

As we enter the middle portion of the traditional workweek, more of the same is expected with more advisories being issued earlier this morning.

Today & Tonight

Those aforementioned advisories have expired, but we all know Mother Nature doesn't always listen to advisory and warning boundaries. It's going to be cold all day, there's no hiding that.

Sunshine will take some of the sting off the temperatures today, but even with the brighter skies, temperatures are only headed for the lower teens today. Expect wind chills below zero throughout our Wednesday.

While most areas will stay dry, a few passing flurries and snow showers will be possible, mainly in our northern counties today. Even in areas that see snow, we don't expect accumulations, if any, to get out of control and they should remain minor.

Overnight, expect clear to partly cloudy skies giving us another opportunity to fall off the temperature cliff. Expect lows to fall below zero again tonight with those clear skies and lighter winds. Wind chill won't be as much of a factor tomorrow morning, but with actual temperatures falling, it won't make much difference.

