Bitter cold temperatures once again

It wasn't hard to figure out what the big weather story was going to be around Mid-Michigan. Wind chills started around 10 to 20 degrees below zero, leading to some advisories being issued by the NWS.

As we enter the second half of the traditional workweek, more frigid cold air continues resulting in dangerous feels like temperatures.

Tonight & Thursday

For this evening into the overnight our northern counties, near the bay and thumb could be having an occasional snow shower. The rest of us will be dry. Then going toward Thursday early morning, we will all be dry under partly cloudy skies. Due to the lack of cloud cover, that will knock down temperatures once again for overnight lows.

Tonight's low temperature will be below zero. Make sure to bring in your pets and bundle up as you head outdoors. A wind will bring the wind chills near 0 to -10 at times throughout the night and into Thursday morning. The wind will not be as strong as Tuesday, but it will still be noticeable.

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will reach a high in the mid teens with a good mix of the sun and clouds. The welcomed sunshine will take some of the sting off the temperatures for Thursday afternoon. Cold wind chills will settle in across Mid-Michigan and we will be under partly cloudy skies.

Most of us will be staying dry through the entire day on Thursday, but we have a chance of a flurry or snow shower passing through for the evening hours into the overnight. Any accumulations, if any at all, will be minor.

>>Slideshow: Future Wind Chill<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.