Wind Chill Advisories in place until 10 AM

It wasn't hard to figure out yesterday what the big weather story was going to be around Mid-Michigan. Wind chills started that day around 10 to 20 degrees below zero, leading to some advisories being issued by the NWS.

As we enter the middle portion of the traditional workweek, more of the same is expected with more advisories being issued this morning.

Current Weather Alerts

Wind Chill Advisory: in effect for the TV5 viewing area until 10 AM Wednesday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Today & Tonight

Not only have the feels like temperatures dropped back to where they were yesterday morning, but actual temperatures have taken a nose dive as well. Many locations are starting the day below zero, Caro and Lapeer even dropping to -12, with wind chills around -10 to -20 in areas where the wind is blowing.

Our wind should generally be lighter than the last few days, most areas out of the west around 5 to 10 miles per hour, but it will still be enough to keep us feeling like we're below zero all day long.

Sunshine will take some of the sting off the temperatures today, but even with the brighter skies, temperatures are only headed for the lower teens today.

While most areas will stay dry, a few passing flurries and snow showers will be possible, mainly in our northern counties today. Even in areas that see snow, we don't expect accumulations, if any, to get out of control and they should remain minor.

Overnight, expect clear to partly cloudy skies giving us another opportunity to fall off the temperature cliff. Expect lows to fall below zero again tonight with those clear skies and lighter winds. Wind chill won't be as much of a factor tomorrow morning, but with actual temperatures falling, it won't make much difference.

