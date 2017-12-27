WATCH: Amish man skis behind horse and buggy

Here's one way to get around in the snow.

A skier used a rope to hitch a ride behind a horse and buggy.

The video was captured in Morley, Michigan - about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The woman who took the video said they were on their way home from Christmas dinner and saw this guy gliding along.

She said it's not all that unusual and that growing up in a small town you sometimes you have to make things interesting.

