WATCH: Amish man skis behind horse and buggy - WNEM TV 5

WATCH: Amish man skis behind horse and buggy

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
CNN -

Here's one way to get around in the snow.

A skier used a rope to hitch a ride behind a horse and buggy.

The video was captured in Morley, Michigan - about 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.

The woman who took the video said they were on their way home from Christmas dinner and saw this guy gliding along.

She said it's not all that unusual and that growing up in a small town you sometimes you have to make things interesting.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.