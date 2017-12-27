Woman recounts escaping sinking vehicle, death of her boyfriend

A Michigan woman who recently lost her boyfriend in a car accident is speaking out about the ordeal.

Tara Smith's 22-year-old boyfriend died on Friday after the SUV they were in ran off the road and into an icy lake. Smith is still in awe after she escaped the sinking vehicle that accidentally crashing into a Van Buren County lake.

Her heart is broken because her passenger and boyfriend Jeezrel Wallace didn't survive.

"I don't understand what happened or why he stopped swimming. I don't know if the water got to him,” Smith said.

Smith remembers the harrowing moments after they plunged into the water after thinking the road continued.

The car started sinking. The couple escaped out the window and onto the top of the car.

"We're out there really far and you can see all of the ice and I said, 'Babe what do we do I'm scared.' And he said 'We are going to have to jump, we have to get to shore. Because the car is sinking babe we have to go,’” Smith said.

They held hands and jumped in. In the end, only Smith survived.

"I wanted to go back for him and then I would have died too but I feel like I should have went back for him even if I would've died,” Smith said.

Smith ran for help at a nearby home. She said she lost the light and love of her life.

"He inspired me and he put that light in me that I lost a long time ago,” Smith said.

She hopes the community will understand her side of the story before assigning blame.

"I don't blame everybody for being mad at me or calling me a murderer because that's not the case, I loved Jeez with everything that I have,” Smith said.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

Wallace is survived by a young son.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.