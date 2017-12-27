Life-size Jumanji game created at Michigan library

Spine-tingling surprises and forest creatures are lurking in the program room at a Michigan library in the form of a life-size Jumanji interactive game.

Created as a gift to patrons of the Otsego District Public Library, but also a fundraiser for the Rise & Shine Early Literacy Center, the Jumanji game is based on the book of the same name written by Chris Van Allsburg.

Now available in a 30th anniversary edition, the book has spawned two movies - Jumanji starting Robin Williams in 1995 and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters now.

The library's life-size game opened to the public Tuesday, Dec. 26 and will be available until Jan. 18 during regularly library hours.

On the exhibit's closing date, the game will include a special addition of live animals.

The cost to play is $1 per person, or a maximum of $5 for a family. There is no charge for children age two and under.

Proceeds will be used to buy new toys and literary-based activities in the Rise & Shine center.

