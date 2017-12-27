Life-size Jumanji game created at Michigan library

Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they're actually brothers and revealed the surprise to family and friends over the holidays.More >
A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount — more than $284 billion.More >
When the weather gets this cold those who struggle the most are the hundreds of homeless individuals here in Mid-Michigan.More >
A Gladwin County man has been arrested after authorities say an argument turned deadly.More >
More pregnant women seem to be using pot and a new study suggests that this slight rise in marijuana use is most pronounced among those younger in age.More >
Grammy-winning rapper T.I. spends Christmas eve surprising some single mothers doing their last-minute shopping for gifts.More >
An Army veteran was reunited with his missing dog on just before ChristmaMore >
Returning an unwanted holiday present? There's a good chance it could end up in a landfill.More >
A Florida man now living in Bali is fighting for his life after he fell from a roof while chasing a monkey that had stolen his favorite Pittsburgh Steelers cap.More >
