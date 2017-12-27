It's National Fruitcake Day!

Love it or hate it, today we celebrate National Fruitcake Day.

The fruitcake is nothing new.

It can be traced to the middle ages when dried fruit became more common, according to Smithsonian.

While we now associate fruitcake with the holidays, fruitcakes were made for special occasions like weddings in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Researchers asked Americans what they thought of the polarizing dessert and nearly 20 percent of Americans have never eaten fruitcake and only 11 percent like it.

Ninety-five percent of Americans said they have never made their own fruitcake.

