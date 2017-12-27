Protecting your gift cards from scammers

If you received a gift card during the holidays, listen up.

Consumer Reports is out with a new warning on how crooks can scam money from those cards.

The publication said the scam can be as simple as the crook taking the card from the rack. From there they simply write down the numbers and scratch off the strip on the back to get the security codes.

Then, using replacement strips that can be found online, the hacker covers the codes and leaves the store.

Once you buy the altered card and load money onto it, the thief gets an alert.

There are far more sophisticated ways to get access to the funds on your gift card as well.

One of which is using botnets to try and discover gift card account numbers.

Consumer Report recommends protecting yourself by buying directly from the retailer online. If you do buy a gift card in person from a store, try and get one that is kept behind the register.

If you are the victim of a scam, it may help to call the retailer who issued the card. They may help identify the fraud and refund your money.

