1 injured after truck collides with semi

An accident involving a semi-truck shut down a major highways in Mid-Michigan for a few hours on Wednesday.

It happened on the M-81 overpass of I-75 in Saginaw County just after 1:30 p.m.

Police said a pickup truck lost control and collided with the semi.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.