Woman left in cold after furnace breaks

As temperatures get dangerously cold, people across Mid-Michigan are fighting through hardships to stay warm.

One local woman is doing everything she can just to keep warm inside her own home.

"Why can't this stuff happen during the summer," Angela Sepos said.

She has a broken furnace and relies on a couple of space heaters to get a little warmth in her chilly home.

"You don't even want to leave your bed because it's so cold," Sepos said.

She said she used to be a registered nurse, but a back injury brought her career to an end. Now she collects disability.

Sepos said she gets $1,300 a month, which is not enough to pay for a new furnace. She showed the Rescue Squad an estimate that put the cost of replacing her old furnace at $3,458.

Sepos said she tried getting help from the state Department of Heath and Human Services.

"They told me I made too much money. They said if you make $11,000 a year that's too much money," Sepos said.

To make matters worse, she said she has no hot water. That's because Consumers Energy cut her gas because her furnace was leaking gas and was dangerously close to her water heater.

"Pretty much two days ago just gave up," Sepos said.

As the temperatures hover around zero Sepos reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad for help. She is hoping someone can help make her home a comfortable place to live again.

"Oh my God, I would appreciate it so much," Sepos said.

If you can help her out, send an email to wnem@wnem.com with your contact information.

