Contractors working overtime as mechanical issues pile up

Winter is a busy season for plumbers, especially when temperatures drop below zero.

"Extremely busy," said Mike Anson, service manager for Goyette Mechanical Inc.

That's how Anson described business when it's this cold.

Goyette Mechanical specializes in plumbing, heating and electrical.

Anson said when the temperatures get lower crews have to work harder.

"We are trying to get to everyone we can. Everyone we have working for us will be working late through the night," Anson said.

Anson said many things naturally start to break in a sub-zero climate.

"Kind of like driving a car on the highway. It'll ride OK just going at a steady pace, but in the city when it's stop, go, stop go and then plus when the weather hits and that's when things really start to go wrong," he said.

Goyette Mechanical expects to get more than 1,000 phone calls this week from people across Mid-Michigan who need help.

"Bunch of no heat calls, broken pipes, frozen pipes, no water. We even had a couple no electricity calls," Anson said.

He said there are things you can do to prevent needing immediate repairs, like having your furnace inspected regularly and getting a back up generator.

Anson said when so many calls are coming in it could take a while to get service.

"We really are trying to get everyone taken care of, but sometimes it takes a couple days," Anson said.

