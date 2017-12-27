Tips to keep your car safe during the winter

AAA issued a cold weather warning to drivers as temperatures slip below zero.

Just like you need to bundle up to brave the cold, your vehicle needs a little help warming up and some extra attention to keep it running well during the winter.

"Went out to start it and it wouldn't start. I said uh-oh," said David Roselle, driver.

Roselle's work truck had trouble punching in on Wednesday. He struggled just to get to the repair shop.

"I just barely made it over here," he said.

Mechanics said there is absolutely one thing you must do with your gas tank to help make sure your ride starts this winter.

"In the wintertime I prefer a half tank," said Richard May, with All Auto and Truck Service.

He said keeping your tank at least half full will help prevent your engine from quitting on you.

May also said there are steps you can take during the year to protect your vehicle before arctic air plunges in.

"We like to do tune ups in the early fall. We change your fuel filter, so if there's any moisture in the fuel you don't get a fuel line freeze up. We like to put new spark plugs in them. So when it's cold like this you hit that key and it's going to start," May said.

He said his business is busy taking care of plenty of no starts the last few days. May said in many cases weak batteries or lack of a tune up are to blame.

May insists all vehicles need preventative maintenance regardless of how old or new they might be.

"It doesn't even matter. We just had some cars in just the last two days here 2015, 2016 that wouldn't start," May said.

As for Roselle, he is hoping mother nature will cut him and his truck a break. He said he would be just fine seeing some warmer temperatures.

"People and cars and vehicles, everything doesn't work real well in this weather," he said.

