Woman, service dog struggling to stay warm with broken door

With the weather this cold so early in the season, a drafty window or door can make your heater work overtime to keep your home warm.

For a woman in Midland, a bad door has been an ongoing problem for years. She said her property manager has simply ignored it.

With freezing air rushing into her home, it's becoming too much for her and her service dog to handle.

"We just can't do this anymore. We just can't take it anymore," said Wendy Bohlman, renter.

She said her and her service dog are freezing inside their home because of the door.

"My gas bill is so high. I can't even sleep in my own bedroom," she said.

Bohlman said the door is very old and extremely drafty. The room is noticeably much colder than the rest of the apartment. It leaks and ice forms inside her bedroom.

She is concerned about her safety as the door lock no longer works.

"Do you know I have a couple things missing? And I didn't know it," Bohlman said.

She rents the apartment and said she told her property manager about the door problem for many years.

"I called and I called and I called over and over again," she said.

TV5 reached out to the property managers and they said a new door has been ordered. As soon as it comes in stock and the weather warmed up a bit they said they will install it.

According to the manager, they can't fix anything until the new door arrives and that should be soon.

Bohlman said that's not soon enough. With temperatures below zero this week she is not sure how she will manage.

"They keep saying it takes time. It takes time. Well, this is what they should've done over two years, three years ago now and they haven't," she said.

