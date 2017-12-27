Sheriff's office seeks information on home invasions - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office seeks information on home invasions

CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Clare County Sheriff's office is seeking information related to two separate home invasions/breaking and enterings.

The incidents happened on the 4000 block of S. Eberhart in mid December.

Firearms, chainsaws and other items were taken, Sheriff John Wilson said.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the person or people involved you are urged to contact the sheriff's office.

