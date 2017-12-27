#WantedWednesday: Police search for Leeann Armenta - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Police search for Leeann Armenta

(Source: Midland PD) (Source: Midland PD)
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Leann Elizabeth Armenta is this week's #WantedWednesday suspect.

She is wanted on six criminal bench warrants out of the 75th District Court.

Three of those warrants are in Midland and the other three are with Midland County, the Midland Police Department said.

Her original charges in Midland include resisting and obstructing a police officer, disorderly drunk and defraud of an innkeeper.

Armenta is 5'11" and about 190 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 989-893-4713.

