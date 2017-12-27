Salvation Army comes up short for Red Kettle Campaign in Genesee County

The Salvation Army bell ringers normally pack away the red kettles after Christmas, but this year they will be ringing those bells a little longer.

Donations in one Mid-Michigan community were a little low this season.

"This has been the toughest year in 36 years," said Joy Martinbianco, with the Salvation Army in Genesee County.

The Red Kettle Campaign in Genesee County was hit hard for the holidays.

The red kettles are not filling up because stores have closed and bell ringers are hard to come by.

They are trying to reach $800,000 and are a little less than 70 percent of the way there.

It's their only fundraiser and if they don't reach the goal certain programs might be reduced.

Martinbianco is hopeful the people of Genesee County will lend a hand.

"Just counting on the heartfelt hearts of the people that they will help us so we can do the most good in 2018," she said.

The bell ringers will be out until Friday evening.

