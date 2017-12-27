Changes coming to STARS bus routes

Big changes are on the way for one local bus system.

"Pretty big changes for the city," said Glenn Steffens, executive director for STARS.

The Saginaw Transit Authority has revised its bus routes.

"You can't really turn a 40-year system on its head and expect everything to go perfectly. So over the last few months we've been taking comments, come feedback and listening closely and watching the bus system. So now we think we know where the tweaks need to be made to make this work better for everyone in town," Steffens said.

Those tweaks are being made to fix a growing problem.

"Job access. Some of the routes didn't work out like we thought they would. There wasn't the demand where we thought there was some demand," Steffens said.

Like many situations involving change, not everyone is happy.

Steffens said at the end of the day he thinks the new routes will accommodate as best as possible.

"You get a mixed bag. There's some people who are upset because a stop is a little farther from their house and they have to walk farther. And while we sympathize with that, we also realize that there's 100 people on the other side of that block that have to walk one block less," Steffens said.

The changes will start as early as next week.

"Jan. 2. So next Tuesday. Then we already have schedules available. If you don't have one, come by our plaza. Use the cheat sheet. That's a quick reference. It says exactly what changes on each route so you don't have to study the whole map," Steffens said.

You can find the changes here.

