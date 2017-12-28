Friends, teammates remember WMU cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting

The Western Michigan University community is remembering a cheerleader who was gunned down in Detroit just days before Christmas.

Damond Carpenter displayed his school spirit with pride in his brown and gold.

His teammates said they could always count on him.

"It didn't matter who you were, Damond was there for everybody. So, great teammate, great friend,” said Chris Wang, head cheerleading coach at WMY. “You could just see him learning, taking everything in and just being very excited so we knew he was going to be there down the road so we were looking forward to it."

At 18-years-old, his time with the squad was cut short.

Carpenter was killed in a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Dec. 22 while he was home for the holidays.

A candlelight vigil was held in his honor Wednesday night.

Police believe Carpenter was an innocent bystander in that shooting.

