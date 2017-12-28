Bay City landscaping company ordered to stop operations...again

A Mid-Michigan landscaping company has been ordered to stop operations for the second time in less than a year.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs issued the Cease Operation Order against Sunset Tree and Landscaping, LLC in Bay City.

The agency cites the company's inability to reduce hazards on the job-site.

Officials said Sunset has a long history with safety violations -- racking up 48 citations from 2011 to 2016 and paying more than $150,000 in fines.

The current safety violations include:

Inadequate guard/distance to feed rolls on the PowerTek Chipper;

Eye protection not utilized by employees when loading brush and fallen trees/limbs into the PowerTek chipper;

Head protection not utilized by employees while engaged in tree trimming operations;

High visibility clothing/vests not utilized by employees while performing tree trimming operations in and adjacent to the roadway;

PowerTek Chipper improperly fed by employees; and

PowerTek Chipper flap type guards not utilized in an operable manner.

Sunset Tree Service & Landscaping employs six workers and is an ornamental shrub and tree service.

