Firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree during dangerous cold

First responders rescued a cat that had been stuck in a tree for about 36 hours.

It happened about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27 near the 2700 block of W. Wattles in Troy, Michigan.

Fire officials learned about the cat from several social media posts from nearby residents who said they could hear the cat's cries.

“With the thermometer nearing zero degree temperatures outside, there was an obvious concern for the cat’s well-being,” Troy Fire Department said in a press release.

When firefighters arrived, they found a Good Samaritan was trying to coax the cat out of the tree. Luckily, someone had left an extension ladder against the tree and firefighters were able to safely climb up the ladder and pass the cat down.

The Troy Fire Department said the “cat was too cold to give any details," but some neighbors offered to take the kitty in from the cold.

