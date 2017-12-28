Firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree during dangerous cold

Four people found slain inside a basement apartment the day after Christmas have been identified as two children, their mother and a second woman.More >
Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, have charged four boys with murder after a sandbag they allegedly dropped from an interstate overpass killed a passenger in a car.More >
Police in Madison, Wisconsin, arrested a hairstylist after he gave a customer a very unwanted Larry Fine hairdo.More >
The NFL has canceled the final Sunday night football game of the season. Don't worry, no one was going to watch anyway.More >
AAA issued a cold weather warning to drivers as temperatures slip below zero. Just like you need to bundle up to brave the cold, your vehicle needs a little help warming up and some extra attention to keep it running well during the winter.More >
Police say the baby boy whose father is accused of bending him in half to silence his crying has died.More >
A Michigan woman who recently lost her boyfriend in a car accident is speaking out about the ordeal.More >
Leann Elizabeth Armenta is this week's #WantedWednesday suspect. She is wanted on six criminal bench warrants out of the 75th District Court.More >
A Mid-Michigan landscaping company has been ordered to stop operations for the second time in less than a year.More >
In 2018, playing video games obsessively might lead to a diagnosis of a mental health disorder.More >
