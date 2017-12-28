How to avoid frozen pipes during bitter cold

With temperatures hovering near zero, cranking the heat up in your home might be a good idea to avoid a serious problem like frozen pipes.

“A lot of times it depends on how old your home is and how much insulation is in the house,” said Wendell Borford, a plumber with Tri-County Plumbing.

Borford said when gusty winds blow and temperatures drop drastically, that's when pipes are more likely to freeze.

“Sometimes turning that temperature up in the home a little bit helps,” Borford said.

But that’s not all.

“You can actually open up the cabinets that will help. Make sure you unhook the hose from the outside lawn faucets, ya know, little things like that,” Borford said.

Borford said running water through your faucet might help prevent your pipes from freezing as well. As far as using a heater, well, he said that typically isn't the best idea.

“They can be a fire hazard. Some people when they plug them in forget about them,” he said.

Borford said if your pipes burst, it's crucial homeowners know where the main shutoff valve is to their home.

“Whether it's the hot side or the cold side that bursts, that will shut everything off,” Borford said.

When all else fails, Borford said call a plumber.

