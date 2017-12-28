Another day of cold, but a chance of snow showers

The cold keeps invading Mid-Michigan with a record cold low temperature in Flint Thursday morning at -18 degrees. Brrr... While we've been on cold side all over Michigan, we've avoided most of the snow here in Mid-Michigan, outside of a few lake-effect squalls on Monday. As for Thursday night and Friday, the cold temperature trend hasn't changed, but some of us will see the snow showers return.

Tonight & Friday

For the overnight cloud cover will be increasing and the temperatures will continue to drop in the single digits for overnight lows. The wind is fairly calm this evening, resulting in a minor wind chill. Much better then about 24 hours ago. A small disturbance is rolling through Michigan giving some of us a scattered snow shower this evening and to start your Friday. The snow could make for a slick commute for your Friday morning so just be careful.

Starting your Friday, snow showers will be lingering across Mid-Michigan. Very light to minor accumulation is expected, but with the cold temperatures once again for Friday you bet that the snow will stick.

Cloud cover will be decreasing as the day goes on, but still trending mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Highs on Friday will manage to jump into the teens and with winds expected to stay fairly light, expect the feels like temperatures to not be as brutal.

We should stay dry for a bulk of the day, but we'll have a chance for a few snow showers later on for the evening and overnight with temperatures dipping down towards the single digits once again.

Click here for the 7-Day Forecast

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.