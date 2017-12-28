No break from the cold Thursday, chance for light snow tonight

While we've been on cold side all over Michigan, we've avoided most of the snow here in Mid-Michigan, outside of a few lake-effect squalls on Monday. As for today, the cold temperature trend hasn't changed, but some of us will see the snow showers return tonight.

Today & Tonight

Highs today should see similar values to yesterday when we managed the teens in most areas, with winds staying lighter today. Unfortunately, we won't be seeing as much sunshine as the last few days. We'll start with some, before cloud cover increases as the day goes on.

With a dry air mass in place from the beautiful (just cold) weather the last few days, it will take some time before any snow showers can reach us at the ground. We expect to be dry through the morning and afternoon before eventually a few showers work in this evening.

Snow should remain on the lighter side, and any accumulations should remain minor. Keep an eye out in areas that it does snow, as temperatures have been running cold, meaning it won't take much to stick to road surfaces.

Overnight lows should settle into the single numbers, which won't be quite as cold as the last few nights.

