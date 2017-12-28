Electric heater may have sparked mobile home fire - WNEM TV 5

Electric heater may have sparked mobile home fire

GLADWIN COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Investigators say an electric heater may have sparked a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Gladwin County.

It happened Wednesday, Dec. 27 on Lakeshore Drive in Secord Township.

Firefighters told our affiliates at 9 & 10 News the fire started in a bedroom of the home. The family escaped the blaze and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Officials said the frigid temperatures did pose a major challenge to putting out the flames, though. 

The people who lived in the mobile home are staying with family for the time being, according to officials. 

